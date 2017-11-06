Bold theft, caught on camera: Video shows man stealing woman’s purse at Franklin Walmart

FRANKLIN — It happened in just seconds. Franklin police are sharing video of a bold theft that happened in the middle of the day at the grocery store — caught on camera.

It happened Wednesday, November 1st just before noon in the parking lot of the Franklin Walmart store.

The video shows a woman loading up her car when a second vehicle pulls up next to her. Seconds later, while she wasn’t looking, a man can be seen running over and stealing her purse before taking off.

Franklin police said these suspects are also believed to be involved in a similar theft that happened in Oak Creek.