GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are investigating a burglary that happened early Sunday morning, October 29th at Ron’s Gun Shop — located on Maple Road near Commerce Circle.

The suspects entered the store around 3:38 a.m.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect(s), please contact the Germantown Police Department at (262)253-7780 or you can call anonymously by using the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 1-800-232-0594.

