× Developing: Train collides with pickup truck in Town of Merton

MERTON — Investigators are on the scene of a collision between a train and a pickup truck in the Town of Merton.

Officials tell FOX6 News the collision happened shortly before noon on Monday, November 6th on E. Kilbourne Rd.

There was one male inside the pickup truck.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we’ll update this story as soon as more information is available.