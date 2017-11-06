Oshkosh police: Needle reportedly discovered in child’s Halloween candy

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh police are investigating after taking a report of a needle found in a child’s Halloween candy.

According to a post on the Oshkosh Police Department’s Facebook page, it happened on the west side of Oshkosh — possibly in the area of Allerton Drive, Covington Drive or Thornton Drive.

Police are asking that parents carefully check their child(ren)’s Halloween candy before allowing them to eat any of it.

They’re also asking that any suspicious material or items found in Halloween candy be immediately reported to police.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.