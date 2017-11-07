1 robbery per month: FBI offers $5K reward to find ALDI grocery store suspect

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect responsible for multiple robberies (one per month for six months) that occurred at ALDI food stores from Milwaukee to Madison. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

According to the FBI, the following ALDI stores were targeted:

ALDI Foods located at 3105 South Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee on June 15th ALDI Foods located at 4615 West Layton Avenue, Greenfield on July 10th ALDI Foods located at 1521 Unity Drive, Oconomowoc on August 1st ALDI Foods located at 19555 West Bluemound Road, Town of Brookfield on September 16th ALDI Foods located at 3925 Lein Road, Madison on October 7th ALDI Foods located at 3105 South Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee on November 2nd (attempted robbery)

The FBI says in each case, the suspect entered the store 20 to 30 minutes before closing and hid somewhere inside. Approximately five to 10 minutes after the store closed, police say the suspect would come out of hiding, display a handgun and “take control of everyone inside the store.”

Officials believe the suspect has inside knowledge of ALDI and its procedures.

Officials say the suspect has been seen on the phone during several of the robberies and it’s believed he has an accomplice.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black man, standing between 5’7″ and 5’9″ tall, with a thin to athletic build. Witnesses have reported the suspect displays a silver/chrome semi-automatic handgun during the robberies.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the string of robberies.

Officials say the subject should be considered armed and dangerous. Do no approach this individual. Anyone with information is asked to call police or the FBI Milwaukee Division at 414-276-4684.