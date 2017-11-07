Semi hauling 70K pounds of paper products hits van pulling camper, closing all lanes of I-43 SB at WIS 60

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- All lanes of I-43 southbound are closed Tuesday afternoon, November 7th at WIS 60 due to a crash involving a semi and a van pulling a camper.

This is taking place near Grafton, and the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to exit at WIS 60. Those who head west to Port Washington Road may encounter extreme delays. Seek alternate routes.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, an investigation has revealed a van pulling a camper was headed southbound on I-43 north of Lakefield Road in Grafton when it was struck from behind by a semi. The semi then jack-knifed into the median.

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

All lanes of I-43 southbound were closed due to lane blockage from large mounts of debris. The semi was hauling approximately 70,000 pounds of paper products, which were being unloaded at the scene.

Additionally, the Ozaukee County HazMat Team was called in to assist with a diesel fuel spill.

It's estimated that the lane closures will continue. Ozaukee County sheriff's officials said crews will need two to four hours to clear the scene.

The closures have created numerous traffic delays, and officials are suggesting drivers use an alternate route.