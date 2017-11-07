× Wisconsin Senate to vote on eliminating minimum hunting age

MADISON, Wis. — Children of any age would be allowed to hunt with guns under a bill the state Senate is set to approve.

Currently a Wisconsin resident must be at least 12 years old to buy a hunting license or hunt with a gun unless they’re participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt through that program.

The bill would allow people of any age to participate in a mentored hunt. The bill also would allow hunters and mentors to have more than one weapon between them.

Thirty-four states have no minimum hunting age, according to the Wisconsin Hunters’ Rights Coalition.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday. The Assembly passed the bill last week. Senate approval would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker.