“Hunger lives everywhere:” Media celebs, including FOX6’s Kim Murphy “Stuff the Bus”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Shoppers at the Brookfield Pick 'n Save store near Greenfield and Moorland were treated to quite a sight Wednesday morning, November 8th as FOX6's Kim Murphy sprinted through the aisles. She was running for a cause.

Running full speed through Pick 'n Save is typically frowned upon. But Wednesday, it was applauded.

Sprinting down Aisle 3, Kim and her friends from 99.1 The Mix took part in the annual "Stuff the Bus" event to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The event was designed to build excitement around the 20th annual "Stuff the Bus," which is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22nd, in Pick ‘n Save’s parking lot from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The goal is to collect enough food to provide 100,000 meals for those in our community who are facing hunger.

"These meals are tremendously important," said Lori Holly, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Most-needed items include: canned fruits and vegetables, canned soups, rice, beans, tuna, cereal, peanut butter and jelly. Frozen turkeys will also be accepted, in addition to monetary donations.

"Hunger lives everywhere. It lives in our suburbs. It lives in our rural areas," said Holly.

For every $1 donated, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is able to provide three meals throughout the community.

"We are helping stuff the bus because there are so many people who need items like this just in time for the holidays. It was worth it. The best two minutes of my life," said FOX6's Kim Murphy.

To make an online donation, click on the "Stuff the Bus" icon at 991themix.com. To learn more about hunger in eastern Wisconsin, visit FeedingAmericaWI.org.