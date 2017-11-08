× NFL’s oldest rivalry: Packers, Bears meet on the gridiron at Soldier Field on Sunday

CHICAGO — The Green Bay Packers hit the road for the first time in almost a month when they visit Soldier Field in Chicago for a game with the Bears. Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, November 12th — and you can see the game only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won at Chicago in the regular season each of the last six years. The Packers’ six consecutive victories is the team’s second-longest winning streak at Soldier Field, trailing a streak of 10 wins that Green Bay recorded from 1994-2004 (does not include the 2002 victory in Champaign, Ill.)

The Packers have scored 30-plus points at Chicago in each of the last four matchups (33, 38, 31, 30). Including a 2010 playoff victory at Chicago, Green Bay has won 20 of the last 24 meetings between the rivals at Soldier Field.

Sunday will mark game No. 196 in the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers hold a 95-94-6 edge in the series, which includes two playoff games (1-1). Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers are 17-7 against the Bears during the regular and postseason, including wins in 13 of the last 15 games.