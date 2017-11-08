Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, former TE Tom Crabtree, attend Foo Fighters show in Madison

MADISON — A healing collarbone isn’t keeping Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers down. He was was spotted at a Foo Fighters concert in Madison Tuesday night, November 7th.

The Foo Fighters show took place at the Kohl Center as part of their 2017-2018 Concrete and Gold World Tour.

Former Packers’ tight end Tom Crabtree posted photos of him and Rodgers to Twitter — they were all smiles!

Rodgers and Crabtree may have been VIP for the show, as Crabtree snapped a photo of him with the Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl.

That’s not all, Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, gave a shout out to Rodgers in the crowd during the show. Watch it below:

