Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed while walking across I-94 in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE -- A stretch of westbound I-94 was closed for nearly five hours in Pewaukee after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday night, November 7th.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office along with City of Pewaukee Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on I-94 westbound in the area of Pewaukee Road shortly before 9 p.m.

According to authorities, a male passenger in a disabled vehicle, which was positioned on the median side of I-94, attempted to walk across I-94 and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.