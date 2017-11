GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end Martellus Bennett, according to Ian Rapoport, NFL Insider for the NFL Network.

The #Packers have released TE Martellus Bennett, according to the transaction wire, with a failure to disclose designation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2017

A few hours earlier, the Packers tweeted out that Bennett was ruled out for Sunday’s game in Chicago.

Martellus Bennett ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago. More from Coach McCarthy 📰: https://t.co/lUBOJxJ389 #GBvsCHI pic.twitter.com/00czuFEREL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 8, 2017

Bennett was one of the five veteran free agents the Packers signed this year.

The Packers were the fifth stop for the tight end in his NFL career, having won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots last season.