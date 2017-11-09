× Bucks’ Head Coach Jason Kidd fined $15,000 for criticism of officiating

NEW YORK — Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Thursday for public criticism of the officiating in a loss at Cleveland.

Kidd made the comments after the 124-119 loss Tuesday night. Milwaukee was called for 31 personal fouls to 18 for Cleveland, and the Cavs attempted 38 free throws. Kidd pointed out that over the past three games, opponents have tried 95 free throws to 40 for Milwaukee.

“I just got fined,” Kidd said Tuesday night. “That’s one way. The other way is by expressing to the officials and I did that the whole night. The different crews that we’ve had have been awful.”