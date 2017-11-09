Hillary Clinton praises Democrat victories during book tour stop in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Hillary Clinton says the wave of Democratic victories in Tuesday’s elections showed that “hope beat hate” and that the country is “one step closer to an America that is fairer.”

Clinton made the remarks Thursday night in Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater where she promoted her new book, entitled “What Happened.”

Wisconsin was crucial to President Donald Trump’s victory and Clinton has been criticized for failing to visit state last year during the presidential election. Her defeat in Wisconsin was the first time a Democratic presidential candidate lost the state since 1984.

Clinton’s stop in Milwaukee came amid revelations from former Democratic National Committee’s chairwoman, Donna Brazile, who says in a new book she thought about replacing Clinton with Joe Biden after Clinton fainted in September. Clinton didn’t talk about Brazile’s comments during the event.