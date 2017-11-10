× Approximately 10,000 lbs of raw chicken recalled due to possible metal contamination

Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc. has issued a recall for approximately 10,839 pounds of raw poultry products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday, November 10th.

Officials say the products have an establishment number “P-1015” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped nationwide.

The raw chicken breast products were produced and packaged on Nov. 2nd, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall

4 to5.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 46375 and “Sell By” date 11/14/17.

1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7488 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17.

2.5-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7598 and “Sell By” date11/16/17.

1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 92615 and “Sell By” date 11/17/17.

1 to 1.25 –lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7888 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17.

According to the USDA, the problem was found on November 2nd, by an employee who observed metal foreign material in a chicken breast while performing routine duties. The establishment took corrective actions to recover products before reaching commerce.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone eating these products — and FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

