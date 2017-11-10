× Foxconn signing takes place Friday, tech company looks forward to opening Wisconsin plant

RACINE — Foxconn Technology Group and the State of Wisconsin will sign a deal on Friday, November 10th to hand the tech company up to $3 billion in incentives. Officials say they look forward to building a plant in Mount Pleasant after the state’s economic development board signed off on the contract.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s board approved the deal Wednesday. Gov. Scott Walker and company officials plan to sign the contract at SC Johnson in Racine on Friday afternoon.

The Taiwanese electronics giant issued a statement a little after 1:00 a.m. Wisconsin time Thursday saying it remains committed to investing $10 billion in the plant. The statement said the plan will build the world’s most advanced screens and include packaging, molding and tool-and-die processes as well as final product assembly operations.

The company says it looks forward to being part of the Wisconsin community and transforming the state.