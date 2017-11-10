FX cuts ties with Louis C.K., ending 4 TV shows

Posted 6:02 pm, November 10, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: Louis C.K. attends Tribeca TV Festival's sneak peek of Better Things at Cinepolis Chelsea on September 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival)

NEW YORK — The financial fallout to Louis C.K.’s acknowledgement of sexual misconduct has begun, with FX Networks and FX Productions announcing they will cut ties to the comedian, stripping his title as executive producer and taking away any compensation for the four projects they were working with him on.

In a statement, FX Productions says it will cancel a deal it had with C.K.’s production company, Pig Newton. The four projects in the works were “Better Things,” ”Baskets,” ”One Mississippi” and “The Cops.”

FX Networks and FX Productions say C.K. was a “professional” partner over the past eight years but “now is not the time for him to make television shows.”

The announcement came hours after C.K. said recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and he released a statement expressing remorse about using his power “irresponsibly.”

Related stories