Police: Man suspected in hit-and-run crash on Milwaukee’s south side turns himself in

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn announced on Friday, November 10th that the hit-and-run driver sought in connection with a fatal crash on the city's south side turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

36-year-old Hector Hernandez was killed after a suspect hit his car at the intersection of Becher and Muskego on Wednesday evening, November 1st. Surveillance video showed the suspect vehicle striking Hernandez's vehicle. Hernandez's vehicle then struck a pole and burst into flames. Neighbors ran and pulled him from the burning car.

Milwaukee police said speed was the most significant factor in this wreck.

Again, Chief Flynn said all of the attention paid to this case may have motivated the suspect to turn himself in -- and he did so on Thursday.

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorneys Office in the days ahead.