× Racine man crashes vehicle into house in Village of Rochester

RACINE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, November 10th, after a vehicle crashed into a home in the Village of Rochester in Racine County.

At around 7:30 a.m., authorities said responded to an accident on Washington Avenue where a vehicle heading westbound did not negotiate a curve in the area and went into the shoulder of the lane, over corrected and struck an eastbound SUV. After hitting the SUV, the vehicle continued driving right into the yard of a home and hit the front of the house causing significant damage to the house’s living room wall.

There were two people inside the house when it was struck and neither of them were injured. Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital for their minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year old Racine man, was cited for causing the accident.