Milwaukee War Memorial celebrates our heroes during Veterans Day celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrations, ceremonies and acts of remembrance. Veterans Day is being observed in many ways around the country November 11th. Community members, along with past and present military members, came together in harmony for a special event to honor those who served at the Milwaukee County War Memorial.

"We're happy it makes us happy," Colonel Margaret Frittitta said.

"I am very happy that they can celebrate here," Jaclyn Brockman, whose husband is a veteran, said.

Saturday morning, the Milwaukee Police Post 415 and Milwaukee Firefighter Post 426 of the American Legion, hosted a special ceremony at the war memorial.

"We have veterans honoring veterans," Post 415 Commander Kendel Feilen said.

A longtime tradition being marked with local dignitaries and guest speaker colonel Frittitta who focused her speech on three things.

"A little bit of history, a little bit of statistics and about mental health resilience," Frittitta said.

As a head nurse at an Army Combat Surgical Hospital and also a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at the VA, she knows first hand about the sacrifices and suffering.

"How they reintegrate to society and it's a lot tougher than you think," Frittitta said.

Helping them find peace after surviving the war. From care and concern to tokens of appreciation - support and gratitude was evident.

"It's very nice. Honored when people say thank you for your service I'm very humbled for that," Feilen said.

Recognizing the times of service and selflessness that have shaped our lives forever.

"We are so lucky that veterans have done so much to keep our nation free," Feilen said.

The ceremony concluded with a wreath laying, rifle salute and taps.