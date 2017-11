SHEBOYGAN — A 58-year-old woman is dead after crashing her vehicle into an Acuity Insurance sign in Sheboygan. It happened Friday night, November 10th around 7:00 p.m.

According to Sheboygan police, the vehicle was traveling southbound on South Taylor Drive, between Union and Paine Avenues, when it left the road and struck a sign.

The 58-year-old Sheboygan Falls woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.