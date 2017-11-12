× 2 Wisconsin cities listed in top 5 worst cities for Black Americans

MILWAUKEE — Racine and Milwaukee have both been listed on the top 5 worst cities for Black Americans. Racine was ranked in the number four spot and Milwaukee was third.

According to USA Today, the typical black household earns just 61 cents for every dollar the typical white household earns.

Racine was shown to have an African-American population of 11.1 percent and a median income of 34.6 percent of white income. When it came to unemployment, 24/7 Wall Street gathered that 10.7 percent of African-Americans are unemployed while only 4.8 percent of White Americans are unemployed.

When it comes to Milwaukee, 16.6 percent of the population is African-American. The black median income is 42.2 percent of white income. And 12.4 percent of Black Americans are unemployed and 5.4 percent of White Americans are unemployed.

The top five are as follows:

Erie, Pennsylvania Peoria, Illinois Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin Racine, Wisconsin Niles-Benton Harbor, Michigan

To determine the worst cities for black Americans, 24/7 Wall St. created an index based on disparities in each city between black and white residents in various socioeconomic measures.