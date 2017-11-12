“Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Terry Crews files police report, alleges sexual assault by Hollywood exec

Posted 4:35 pm, November 12, 2017, by

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 04: Actor Terry Crews attends the 2015 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 4, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for March Of Dimes)

LOS ANGELES — Actor Terry Crews has filed a police report after saying he was sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive.

Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez said that Crews had filed a report on Wednesday, though Ramirez would not give the subject of the report.

But Crews confirmed for a TMZ cameraman as he walked out of the LAPD Hollywood station that it was about the groping he described last month, and said he also plans a lawsuit.

Crews said hearing reports of dozens of allegations against Harvey Weinstein brought back his own trauma and encouraged him to speak out.

He said he was at a Hollywood function last year with his wife when the male executive, who he has not identified, “groped my privates.”

A representative for Crews did not respond to an email message seeking comment.

Crews stars in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Fox.