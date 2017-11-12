Holiday season is busy time for hackers: How small business can stay safe

MILWAUKEE -- With the holiday season fast approaching, it's the busiest time of the year for hackers. Nathan Fricke from AT&T joins Wake Up with cybersecurity tips for small businesses.
Key points talked about:
- 14 million US businesses are at risk of a hacker threat.
- Hackers have breached half of the 28 million small businesses in the United States, according to the 2016 State of SMB Cybersecurity Report.
- Large corporations spend hundreds of thousands, often millions, of dollars on cybersecurity, but when it comes to small businesses, many owners aren't spending enough.