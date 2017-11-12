× Little Hats, Big Hearts: 6 Milwaukee-area hospitals will accept red hats for babies born in February

MILWAUKEE — As it gets colder outside, if you’re looking for something to do as you sit in front of the fire, the American Heart Association could use your helping hands!

In February, hospitals in the Milwaukee area will accept crocheted and knitted hats for newborns, as part of its “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program.

According to the American Heart Association, the program began in 2014 in Chicago, and 300 hats were collected during the first year.

It has now expanded to more than 40 states.

There are six hospitals in the Milwaukee area that take part in this program:

Ascension

Aurora Health Care

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

ProHealth Care

Froedtert Hospital

United Hospital System

They are specifically looking for volunteers to knit/crochet red cotton or acrylic hats, medium to heavy weight, which are machine washable and dryable. They also accept donations of yarn.

You’re asked to contact Colleen McInerny, the development coorinator for Milwaukee, for further details, including important dates and information about the project:

Colleen McInerny

colleen.mcinerny@heart.org

Development Coordinator

1555 N RiverCenter Dr. Suite 211

Milwaukee, WI 53022

Patterns for baby and preemie hats can be found HERE.

Again — the hats are collected in February during American Heart Month. They’ll be given to babies born in February at the above participating hospitals “to empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same.”