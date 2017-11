× 1 shot, killed near 29th and Hampton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning, November 13th.

It happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. near 29th and Hampton.

Police say one person was shot. The Medical Examiner says they were called out to the scene for one victim.

No one is in custody as this time.

No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victim or the motive for the shooting.