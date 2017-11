GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is reportedly going to be sidelined for three to six weeks with an MCL injury, according to a tweet from NFL Insider for ESPN Adam Schefter.

Packers RB Aaron Jones expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks with MCL injury, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2017

Jones hurt his knee in the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 12th.