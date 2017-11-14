× Elm Grove home invasion: Armed suspects apparently entered through unlocked door

ELM GROVE — Elm Grove police are searching for two suspects in a home invasion that happened on Westmoor Terrace late on Monday, November 13th.

Officials say the armed suspects entered the home shortly before midnight through an unlocked door. One suspect held the victim at gunpoint while another suspect gathered valuables from the victim and attempted to remove a large screen TV from the wall. Both suspects fled the area prior to police arriving.

Officials now urge all residents to be mindful of their surroundings at all times. They also suggest locking cars and house doors at all times.

This incident remains under investigation.