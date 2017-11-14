× Improvement over 2016: Milwaukee ranks #15 on list of “America’s 25 Murder Capitals”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee ranks #15 on 24/7 Wall Street’s list of “America’s 25 Murder Capitals.”

According to a press release from 24/7 Wall Street, the nationwide homicide rate has increased 8 percent over the past year, but there was a 3 percent decline in the number of murders reported per capita in Milwaukee — 23 per 100,000 residents in 2016, a decrease from the 24 per 100,000 residents in 2015.

Wisconsin’s homicide rate fell from 9th highest in the country, to 15th highest.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, despite the improvement, Milwaukee remains one of the most dangerous places in the country. Overall, there were 1,533 violent crimes — which also includes rape, robbery and aggravated assault — per 100,000 residents in 2016, nearly four times the national rate of 386 incidents per 100,000 residents and the eighth most of any city.

Here is the complete list of 24/7 Wall Street’s “America’s 25 Murder Capitals:”