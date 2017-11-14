× City of Milwaukee leaf pickup extended until Sunday, November 26th

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee residents now have until Sunday, November 26th to rake their leaves into the curb lanes for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW).

City officials say DPW sanitation crews are collecting leaves and will make one last sweep of all city neighborhoods after November 26, weather permitting. Significant snowfall will curtail leaf collection operations for the season.

Important reminder: Rake your leaves into the curb lane, one (1) foot away from the curb. Make sure to keep leaves away from storm drains and sewer grates. Do not put leaves in paper or plastic bags – keep them loose.

NOTE: It takes about two weeks for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire city. After the final leaf pick-up cycle, residents are encouraged to mulch their leaves and leave them on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a City Drop-Off Center for composting.

Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts. DPW collects leaves, brush and yard waste separately from garbage and composts it, which conserves natural resources while saving the City money.

More tips for a successful fall leaf collection:

Do not put leaves in garbage carts

Place garden debris on top of leaf piles

Pumpkins – Place them in your garbage cart or compost them

Do not put brush into the street – place it on the grass next to the curb. Call 286-CITY (-2489) through November for a pick-up. Brush is defined as woody stalks such as tree branches and bushes.

Sanitation staff collects an average of 15,000 tons of leaves each year between mid-October and the first week of December. Last year 12,908 tons of leaves were collected.

For more information, call 414-286-CITY (-2489) or visit MilwaukeeRecycles.com.