Back from Asia, Pres. Donald Trump says U.S. is ‘respected again’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump delivered a statement from the White House on Wednesday, following his lengthy tour of Asia.

The president previewed his comments before departing the Philippines, telling reporters he would make a “major statement” about trade and his work to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

The president arrived in Washington late Tuesday after a nearly two-week trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Pres. Trump called his trip to Asia “tremendously successful.”