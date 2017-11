× Pictures show dead animal stuck to fuselage of plane after bird strike; aircraft landed safely

MIAMI — An American Airlines flight landed safely Tuesday, November 14th after a bird strike.

The plane landed without issue and was able to taxi to the gate.

Unlike in most of these cases, the dead animal remained on the side of the plane!

Pictures show the bird stuck to the front of the fuselage.

Animal Services was called in to remove the bird.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.