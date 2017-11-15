× TMZ: Charles Manson hospitalized, source says “it’s just a matter of time”

BAKERSFIELD, California — Charles Manson is in the hospital, TMZ is reporting, and a source familiar with his situation told TMZ, “it’s not going to get any better for him.”

TMZ was told Manson was rushed to a Bakersfield hospital Sunday, November 12th, and has been wheeled around on a gurney for various treatments — escorted by five uniformed officers.

According to TMZ, the 83-year-old Manson, who lays still covered in blankets, looks ashen.

Sources told TMZ Manson’s health has been steadily deteriorating and, as it was put to TMZ, “it’s just a matter of time.”

Manson had serious health issues back in January as well, when he was hospitalized for severe intestinal bleeding and needed surgery to repair a lesion, but he was deemed too weak by doctors and sent back to prison.