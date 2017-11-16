× 2 injured, 1 seriously, following a crash involving a semi in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY — Two people were injured, one seriously, following a crash involving a semi in Calumet County Wednesday, November 15th.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Highway 151 near Lane Road — just north of the Fond du Lac County line.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a southbound SUV had crossed the center line — striking a northbound semi-trailer truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man from Kaukauna, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.