× $23K starting salary: MFD, MPD seeking fire cadets, police aides

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is looking for new cadets, and the Milwaukee Police Department is seeking new police aides.

Salaries start at $23,437 annually. They also receive 12 paid vacation days and 11 paid holidays per year and an excellent benefit package.

MFD cadets and MPD aides are civilian employees who serve in a paid apprenticeship-style program to prepare them for careers as firefighters and police officers.

Requirements include a high school diploma or HSED or GED before July of 2018. Candidates must be at least 17 years old, and cannot be older than 19. Applicants must be US citizens/authorized to work in the US.

There are three tests you must successfully complete in order to be eligible, including a written exam, an interview and a physical ability test.

You can learn more about the MPD Police Aide Program on Saturday, November 18th from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Milwaukee Safety Academy near Teutonia and Green Tree.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply online HERE before November 27th.