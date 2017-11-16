Admirals get scared off by Monsters, 5-3

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Carter Camper posted three points to lead the Cleveland Monsters to a 5-3 win over the Admirals Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Camper scored a goal and added two assists for his first career three-point game.

The loss spoiled the return of Admirals goalie Juuse Saros. Earlier in the day, Saros was assigned to Milwaukee by the Ads parent-club, Nashville. Saros finished with 25 saves in the loss.

The Admirals struck first when they forced a bad pass in the Cleveland zone. Emil Pettersson was able to direct the puck to the left faceoff dot where Bobby Butler wristed the puck into the net for his fifth goal of the season. The goal was scored at 8:13 of the first period.

Cleveland tied the game at 14:59 of the first period when Calvin Thurkauf converted a 2-on-1 passing play with Miles Koules for his fifth goal of the season.

The Monsters took the lead with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 18:50 of the first period. With Alex Carrier and Pontus Aberg both in the box, the Monsters Paul Bittner stodd at the right post and was able to tap a Camper pass into the net for his second goal of the year.

Milwaukee tied the game with a power play tally of its own at 10:44 of the second period. Milwaukee won a faceoff in the right circle and Butler tapped the puck to Alex Carrier at the right point. Carrier slid a pass to Pontus Aberg at the left point for a one-timer that sailed into the net. The goal was Aberg’s fourth in three games with Milwaukee and his third on the power play.

Cleveland scored the next three goals before the second period ended. Camper scored on the power play at 11:48, Hayden Hodgson scored the first of his pro career at 18:24 and Justin Scott scored his second of the season at 18:53.

The Admirals closed the scoring with a Tyler Moy power play goal at 15:52 of the third period. It was Moy’s third goal of the season and first career power play marker. Trevor Murphy and Aberg picked up the assists.

The Admirals will stay in Cleveland to play the Monsters Sat., Nov. 18. Milwaukee returns home Wed., Nov. 22 for a third straight game against Cleveland at Panther Arena.

