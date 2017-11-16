Milwaukee Public Schools officials celebrate new culinary lab at Washington High School

MILWAUKEE — Some Milwaukee Public Schools students are serving up some tasty dishes in a brand new culinary arts lab.

MPS celebrated the completion of the new lab at Washington High School Thursday, November 16th.

The lab is equipped with commercial-grade equipment so students can learn on the same type of equipment that chefs use.

The principal said getting the new equipment into the building presented some challenges.

“This beautiful, fully-functioning commercial kitchen was brought up four flights of stairs that many of you just walked up, so you can imagine how hard it was for 25 men who struggled to bring up many of the pieces you see in the kitchen,” Angelena Terry, Washington High School principal said.

This is the second year of the MPS Culinary Arts Program.

