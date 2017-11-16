× Police: 22-year-old man shot, injured while sitting in vehicle near 40th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning, November 16th.

It happened near 40th and North at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot while sitting in his vehicle. He arrived at a local hospital on his own with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

MPD Investigations Bureau and district officers are currently investigating the circumstances behind this incident.