OAK CREEK — A semi that veered off I-94 westbound near Ryan Road is causing backups in Oak Creek Thursday morning, November 16th.

At this time, the right lane of I-94 WB is closed at Ryan Road.

Officials have not released the circumstances surrounding the crash.

We are on scene of a semi in the ditch on I94 NB at Ryan Road. Use caution passing through this area. pic.twitter.com/BFXdbrtRi8 — Oak Creek Fire Dept (@Oak_Creek_FD) November 16, 2017

CLICK HERE to monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cams

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.