Woman seriously hurt after being struck by hit-and-run driver near South 15th and Washington

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver near South 15th and Washington Streets Friday, November 17th.
According to police, the woman was struck while crossing the street around 4:30 p.m. She suffered a head injury and is in critical condition.
Police say the striking vehicle is possibly a four-door, early 2000s sedan.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact police.
43.020170 -87.933058