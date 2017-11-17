Woman seriously hurt after being struck by hit-and-run driver near South 15th and Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver near South 15th and Washington Streets Friday, November 17th.

According to police, the woman was struck while crossing the street around 4:30 p.m. She suffered a head injury and is in critical condition.

Police say the striking vehicle is possibly a four-door, early 2000s sedan.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police.