AC/DC co-founder and guitarist, Malcolm Young dies at age 64

Members of AC/DC announced Saturday, November 18th that one of their original members, Malcolm Young has died. He was 64-years-old.

Malcolm, along with Angus, was the co-founder and creator of the band.

“With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man,” the band said in a release. “He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored.”

Malcolm Young was with AC/DC from the beginning in 1973 until 2014 when he retired.