AC/DC co-founder and guitarist, Malcolm Young dies at age 64

Posted 8:12 am, November 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:15AM, November 18, 2017

Members of the Australian rock band AC-DC pose for a photograph after the Rock Walk handprint ceremony September 15, 2000 at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, Ca. From left: Brian Johnson, Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams, Angus Young and Phil Rudd.

Members of AC/DC announced Saturday, November 18th that one of their original members, Malcolm Young has died. He was 64-years-old.

Malcolm, along with Angus, was the co-founder and creator of the band.

“With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man,” the band said in a release. “He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored.”

Malcolm Young was with AC/DC from the beginning in 1973 until 2014 when he retired.