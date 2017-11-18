Want to get out of the house this Thanksgiving weekend? Check these places out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Joining Wake Up is Claire Koenig from Visit Milwaukee to talk about all there is to do this upcoming Thanksgiving week.

Activities for Thanksgiving Day

Whether you're flying solo or getting together with your family, Thanksgiving doesn't have to mean you're confined to your house. Here are a few wonderful ways to experience Milwaukee on Thanksgiving.

If you're a Milwaukee County resident, bring your ID to the Milwaukee County Zoo for free admission!

If you'd rather stay indoors - or make an escape to the tropics - The Domes are also open!

The Holiday Lights Festival in Downtown's Pere Marquette Park is a great, free way to feel festive

And if you're up for gaming, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is open 365 days a year

Don`t feel like cooking for Thanksgiving? Let these local restaurants handle the work.