× Bucks’ Thon Maker, Khris Middleton give back to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks’ center Thon Maker, and forward Khris Middleton on Sunday, November 19th hosted events where they worked to give back to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

Maker was at two Sentry Foods stores in Milwaukee (near Burleigh and Lisbon, and near 92nd and Lisbon) — where he handed out Thanksgiving meals to 100 Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee families. The meals included all of the Thanksgiving essentials, from turkey to the delicious side dishes, along with Sentry Foods gift cards.

Meanwhile, Middleton was at the Milwaukee Sailing Club on N. Lincoln Memorial Drive Sunday evening, where he hosted Thanksgiving dinner for Big Brothers, Big Sisters children and their mentors.

The event included a meet and greet with Middleton.