Trader Joe's recalls 3 fresh salads that could contain glass, hard plastic

MILWAUKEE — Trader Joe’s is recalling three varieties of fresh salads because they could contain glass or hard plastic.

According to a press release posted on the Trader Joe’s website, the supplier has notified Trader Joe’s that the below three salads, with use by dates of 11/10 through 11/21 and the USDA inspected code: P-40299 could contain glass or hard plastic:

SOLD IN PRODUCT Sku AZ, CA, NV, UT, CO, LA, NM, OK, TX White Meat Chicken Salad 98091 AZ, CA, NV, UT, CO, LA, NM, OK, TX Curried White Chicken Deli Salad 96426 AZ, CA, NV, UT, ID, OR, WA Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad 60983

Products with different inspected codes are produced in separate facilities and are not impacted by this potential concern.

All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and destroyed, Trader Joe’s officials said.

If you purchased any of these fresh salads with the affected codes, you’re asked to not eat it, and to instead discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.