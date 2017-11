× WisDOT: Crash closes all lanes of I-43 southbound near Good Hope Road

WHITEFISH BAY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports a crash closed all lanes of I-43 southbound near Good Hope Road Friday night, November 18th.

A FOX6 News reporter drove by the scene and reports multiple vehicles were involved.

The WisDOT reports the crash happened on the off-ramp to Good Hope Road around 10:40 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.