Homicide investigation: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near 51st and Chambers

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday, November 20th, around 11:40 a.m. near 51st Street and Chambers.

According to police, a 20-year old man and a 23-year old man, both of Milwaukee were shot during circumstances that are still being investigated.

The 20-year-old man died on scene.

The 23-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD is seeking suspects and working to determine what led up to the incident.