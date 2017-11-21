Witness: Man throws explosives out truck window in Walworth Co., fires gun; Bomb Squad called out

BLOOMFIELD — There was a heavy police presence in Bloomfield in Walworth County Tuesday night, November 21st, which is just south of Lake Geneva.

Around 5:30 p.m., Highway 120 was shut down in the area around County Highway H.

FOX6 News spoke with a witness, a man by the name of Seth Cox, who said he was helping a friend with a brake light in a shop nearby when it began.

According to Cox, his co-worker went outside for a cigarette, and “rushed back in and said there’s some crazy guy outside.”

Cox said when he went outside, a man in a truck was “doing donuts” and throwing explosives out the window of his truck. Cox and his friends gave chase, with Cox running into a nearby friend’s house and asking him to grab his truck to try to box the suspect in.

At that point, Cox said the suspect “pulled out a gun and started shooting.”

Cox said he and his friends chased the suspect who was both in his truck and on foot before police showed up and got the suspect boxed in in a turnaround.

No one was shot, Cox said. Cox said some of the explosives did go off. The Kenosha County Bomb Squad was on scene making sure everything was safe.

Officials said as of 9:30 p.m. there were still “devices” on scene, and indicated investigating each device takes 30 minutes, because officials have to determine whether they’re active, and detonate them if they are.

Law enforcement officials with the Bloomfield Police Department and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the public — and the suspect was taken into custody.

The below photos were shared by FOX6 News viewer Kody R.

