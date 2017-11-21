Grand Opening: Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a full-service donation center and retail store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the new ReStore in Greenfield. ReStore South, Milwaukee Habitat's newest resale store and donation center, is located at 4150 X. 108th Street in Greenfield.

About Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity ReStore (website)

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity ReStore accepts donations of everything from used furniture and appliances to home decor, building supplies and antiques as well as cars, boats and more. Click for a complete list of items. Donations are accepted anytime during regular business hours, plus you can contact us to arrange for a donation pick-up at your home. Shoppers love perusing our selection of gently used home furnishings including sofas, chairs, tables, cabinets and bookshelves. You can also find home improvement supplies and building materials such as doors, windows, lighting, flooring and much more!

