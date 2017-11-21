Grand Opening: Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a full-service donation center and retail store

GREENFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the new ReStore in Greenfield. ReStore South, Milwaukee Habitat's newest resale store and donation center, is located at 4150 X. 108th Street in Greenfield.
About Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity ReStore (website)
Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity ReStore accepts donations of everything from used furniture and appliances to home decor, building supplies and antiques as well as cars, boats and more. Click for a complete list of items. Donations are accepted anytime during regular business hours, plus you can contact us to arrange for a donation pick-up at your home.
Shoppers love perusing our selection of gently used home furnishings including sofas, chairs, tables, cabinets and bookshelves. You can also find home improvement supplies and building materials such as doors, windows, lighting, flooring and much more!
Items at the ReStore are often 50 to 70 percent below retail prices, and proceeds help build homes and strengthen the community.
Nearby Landmarks
We’re located on Highway 100 (108th Street) near the Hale Interchange in Greenfield. Our building is on the east side of the street, just north of Cold Spring Road and directly across from Gordie Boucher Nissan. The Greenfield location is just minutes from New Berlin, Hales Corners and Franklin.
Parking
Convenient parking is available onsite directly in front of the main entrance.