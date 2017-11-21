× Study: Wisconsin has highest percentage of drinkers in U.S.; #3 for heaviest drinkers

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is #3 for heaviest drinkers in the United States, according to a study put together by Detox.net — analyzing CDC data.

According to the study, Wisconsin is among the top five states with the most heavy drinkers (8.9 percent) and binge drinkers (24.6 percent) in the country.

The Badger State also has the second highest rate of young adult drinkers and the second highest rate of binge drinking among its wealthy residents.

Wisconsin (67 percent) reports the highest percentage of drinkers in the country.

The Detox.net study references a recent study by 24/7 Wall Street, which showed of the drunkest cities in the country, 10 are in Wisconsin:

1. Green Bay

2. Eau Claire

3. Appleton

4. Madison

6. Oshkosh

9. Wausau

10. La Crosse

12. Fond du Lac

15. Sheboygan

Milwaukee rounding out the Top 20

The Detox.net study was based upon CDC interviews with more than 400,000 adults from all 50 states.

