2 winners from Dodge, Racine Counties split $129K Badger 5 jackpot

DODGE COUNTY/RACINE COUNTY — Two lucky winners split a $129,000 Badger 5 jackpot from the drawing on Tuesday, November 21st.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the players matched all five numbers in the drawing which were 8, 9, 12, 13 and 30.

The winners purchased their tickets from:

Coyote Gas & Liquor Oasis at 1300 North Spring Street in Beaver Dam

JMP Burlington Petroleum at 500 East State Street in Burlington

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin. The jackpot is estimated at $10,000 for Wednesday, November 22nd.

How to Play